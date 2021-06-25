Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $423.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 550.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

