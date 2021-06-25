Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,747 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

