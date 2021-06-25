Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 2.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 7,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,585,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $12,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

