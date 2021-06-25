Rotharium Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003077 BTC on major exchanges. Rotharium has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $156,082.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038725 BTC.

About Rotharium

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

