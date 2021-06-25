Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 130,552 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,552 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $80,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.50. 60,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.