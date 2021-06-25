Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 97,608 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

