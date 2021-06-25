Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 29,136 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $101,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 368,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

