Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 46.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,589,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 173,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 778.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.21.

LLY traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $230.62. 120,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

