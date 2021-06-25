Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $114,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.94. 314,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

