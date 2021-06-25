Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $171.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,440.09. 37,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,347.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

