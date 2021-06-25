Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 4,891 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $96,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.72. 29,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.19 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

