Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 313,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.