Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 176,681 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,681 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 28,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

