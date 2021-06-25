Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

