Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $88.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

