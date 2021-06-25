Royal Bank of Canada Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $44.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

