RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,819. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63. RPM International has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

