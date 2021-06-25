RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $32,996.45 or 0.99692077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $67.41 million and approximately $292,288.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001678 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

