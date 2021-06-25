Rubic (RBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $354,651.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $354,651.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

