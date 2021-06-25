Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 35,310 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 229.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

