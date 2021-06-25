Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 58,563 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.11% of Pixelworks worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

