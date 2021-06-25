Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 69,369 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of XBiotech worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XBiotech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

