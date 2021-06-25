Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of -168.46 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

