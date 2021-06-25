Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,901 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.