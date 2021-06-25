Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,376 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ameresco worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ameresco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.0% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

