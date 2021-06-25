Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Endo International worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENDP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

