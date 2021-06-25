Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

