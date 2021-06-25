Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Shore Bancshares worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

