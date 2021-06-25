Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $696.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

