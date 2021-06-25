Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 448.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $277,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kirby by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

