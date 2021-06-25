Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 687.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Niu Technologies worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $12,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

