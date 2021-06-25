Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 627.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

