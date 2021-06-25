Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

