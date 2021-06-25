Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Surmodics worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $533,394. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

