Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 206,492 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.