Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

