Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of CTS worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CTS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.