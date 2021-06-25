Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $47,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.