Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of QCR worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

