Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.