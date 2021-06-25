Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of VVI opened at $51.33 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.