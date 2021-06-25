Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 50.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $17,567,413. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.