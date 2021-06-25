Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

