Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 189 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $677.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $655.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.