Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,401 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.