Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,740 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

NYSE:X opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

