Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after buying an additional 5,540,288 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,916,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 927,328 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

