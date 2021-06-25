Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

