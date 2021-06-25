Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $71.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.