Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 137,299 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of CoreCivic worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

